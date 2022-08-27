Different forks for different folks

Being gourmands, Yogalakshmi and Nithiyandandam effortlessly extended their passion for good food from the dining room to the food counter. Under the label YNFOODS, they launched a hole-in-the-wall that offered millet-based foods made from traditional recipes. They were customising the menu for those tackling health issues like diabetes and obesity. This eatery’s success led to the establishment of another next door, one focussed on indulging food cravings. The bill of fare: Hyderabadi biryani variants, alongside 30 different varieties of other biryanis including chettinad chicken dum biryani, Andhra spicy dum biryani, gongura tikka biryani and paneer tikka biryani. Besides, diners have a choice of Indian and Indo-Chinese foods. “At both our outlets, we use ingredients procured directly from farmers,” says Nithiyandandam. For details, call 9384981001

