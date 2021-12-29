Diamonds worth ₹5.76 crore seized from passenger at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

29 December 2021 19:12 IST

The diamonds were hidden in the telescopic handle of a baggage belonging to a Dubai-bound passenger

The Chennai Air Customs officials seized diamonds of 1,052 carat worth ₹5.76 crore from a passenger at Chennai airport on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Air Intelligence Unit, Chennai Customs, received specific information that a passenger heading to Dubai could be carrying with him diamonds. Following this, officials kept a vigil over the list of passengers scheduled to board a flight to Dubai. When the baggage of a passenger was opened, they found 22 small transparent plastic packets containing processed diamonds hidden in a telescopic handle of his hand baggage, the release said.

“The passenger, by not declaring the diamonds under the Baggage Rules, tried to smuggle the same out of the country. The diamonds valued at ₹5.76 crore (1052.72 carat) were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested,” the release said.

