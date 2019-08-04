Diamonds seized

Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized diamonds worth ₹2.25 crore and arrested a Malaysian national.

Azmal Khan Bin Nagor Mera, 48, was intercepted by the Customs officers. Two white bundles, were found concealed in his inner wear. A multi-function cooker was found in his checked-in luggage. Eight bundles were found concealed at the bottom of the cooker. On cutting the bundles open, 55 white mini ziplock pouches, with precious stones were found concealed. “A government-approved valuer certified the stones to be diamonds weighing 2,996 carat, valued at ₹2.25 crore,” said a press release.