Dialysis unit opened at Vyasarpadi UPHC

January 22, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Rotary Club of Madras East in association with the Rotary Club of Adana Guney and the TANKER Foundation opened a new dialysis unit at the Urban Primary Health Centre, Vyasarpadi, on January 20.

K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Water Supply, inaugurated the unit. It is TANKER Foundation’s 14th dialysis centre and the eighth one with the GCC.

Latha A. Kumaraswami, managing trustee of the foundation, said TANKER had done over 5.31 lakh dialysis so far. Chennai Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present, according to a press release.