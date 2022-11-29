Dialysis technicians protest State government’s move to outsource their contracts

November 29, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

They also demanded the payment of their pending salaries of over six months and that vacant posts be filled

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 160 dialysis technicians, recruited on contract basis through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB) last year, have opposed the State government’s decision to turn them into outsourced staff through the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

ADVERTISEMENT

To put forward their demands, the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, Tamil Nadu Dialysis Technicians’ Welfare Association and the Tamil Nadu Health Department Employees Federation staged a demonstration on Tuesday.

The dialysis technicians’ contract period ended on November 23, 2022, after which the State government did not extend it or make their jobs permanent. Instead, their jobs were outsourced, wherein they would work under private agencies as opposed to being government contract employees. Their monthly consolidated pay was reduced from ₹20,000 to ₹7,000. The associations urged the State government to immediately withdraw the anti-labour decision. These dialysis technicians had worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After 1996, dialysis technicians were not recruited on a permanent basis. The technicians demanded the payment of their pending salaries of over six months and that vacant posts be filled. According to Union government guidelines, there should be one dialysis technician for every three dialysis beds. So, new posts should be created based on these norms.

The associations said through the National Health Mission, the Union government was snatching away the rights of the State, including in recruitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US