Dialysis technicians protest State government’s move to outsource their contracts

Nearly 160 dialysis technicians, recruited on contract basis through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB) last year, have opposed the State government’s decision to turn them into outsourced staff through the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

To put forward their demands, the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, Tamil Nadu Dialysis Technicians’ Welfare Association and the Tamil Nadu Health Department Employees Federation staged a demonstration on Tuesday.

The dialysis technicians’ contract period ended on November 23, 2022, after which the State government did not extend it or make their jobs permanent. Instead, their jobs were outsourced, wherein they would work under private agencies as opposed to being government contract employees. Their monthly consolidated pay was reduced from ₹20,000 to ₹7,000. The associations urged the State government to immediately withdraw the anti-labour decision. These dialysis technicians had worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After 1996, dialysis technicians were not recruited on a permanent basis. The technicians demanded the payment of their pending salaries of over six months and that vacant posts be filled. According to Union government guidelines, there should be one dialysis technician for every three dialysis beds. So, new posts should be created based on these norms.

The associations said through the National Health Mission, the Union government was snatching away the rights of the State, including in recruitments.