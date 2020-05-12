Chennai

Diabetics must keep testing blood sugar at home: experts

Study finds only 28% respondents check regularly

With the COVID-19 pandemic rendering people with co-morbidities more vulnerable to a more intense version of the infection, persons with diabetes must check their blood glucose levels with a simple glucometer at home frequently, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal, Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome.

The paper, by Sukanya Nachimuthu, R. Vijayalakshmi, M. Sudha and Vijay Viswanathan, looked at 100 respondents – senior citizens with Type 2 diabetes and children with Type 1 diabetes, studying their ability to cope during the pandemic. It was administered through an online tool between April 1 and 15.

Dr. Viswanathan of M.V. Hospital for Diabetes said, “Thanks to the pandemic, patients are advised not to visit hospitals unless it is an emergency. For diabetics, this means no lab tests or consults with diabetologists. Coping with diabetes can be a big task for the groups we studied.”

While about 80% of respondents said that they were regular with diet and exercise, only 28% were checking their blood sugar levels regularly. Only 30% of the participants on tablets and insulin were checking their sugar levels regularly using a self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) test during lockdown. About 40% mentioned that they were anxious about COVID-19. “There is no overemphasising the need for regular SMBG checks, especially among patients with diabetes on insulin therapy when there is a lockdown, and no access to regular healthcare sources. Patients must be educated more on this aspect to keep their diabetes under control and avoid any hypoglycaemia,” Dr. Viswanathan added.

