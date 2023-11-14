ADVERTISEMENT

Diabetes screening and awareness camp for police personnel held in Tambaram

November 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Gleneagles Health City organises event to mark World Diabetes Day

The Hindu Bureau

More than 150 police personnel in the Tambaram Commissionerate attended a diabetes awareness and screening camp held to mark World Diabetes Day on Tuesday. A. Amalraj, Commissioner, Tambaram City Police, inaugurated the camp that was organised by Gleneagles Global Health City. The drive was aimed at educating police personnel and checking their health status. The personnel underwent a battery of tests, including measurement of blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and creatinine. Doctors gave suggestions on various diet plans and exercise for maintaining a healthy lifestyle amid hectic work schedules. Alok Khullar, chief executive officer of the hospital, were among those present, according to a press release.

