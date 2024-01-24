Diabetes and endocrinology women’s initiative launched at VHS in Chennai

January 24, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

At the launch of Diabetes and Endocrinology Women’s Initiative (DEWI) at Voluntary Health Services (VHS) on Wednesday, experts raised the need to prioritise women’s health considering the rise in diabetes and gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) and to recognise gender as a determinant of health.

Giving a glimpse into the initiative, Usha Sriram, Head, Department of Diabetes and Endocrinology, VHS, said DEWI centre would function as a dedicated place for a model of care. “We are not taking gender as a determinant of health,” Monika Arora, president, Global NCD Alliance, said on the occasion. She noted that only reproductive health is seen as a priority in women.

She raised the need for an overhaul of the health system, and sensitisation of healthcare practitioners. As the way forward, she said that gender should be recognised as a determinant of health. Non Communicable Disease (NCD) services should be available alongside reproductive health in primary health centres and community settings. Promotion of better data collection, service integration and women leadership are important. Obstacles in women adopting healthy lifestyles should be addressed and women-centric policies focussing on prevention, treatment and care are needed, she added.

Dr. Usha said that across the globe and in India, diabetes and GDM were growing at an alarming rate. The major reasons for the huge escalation are obesity, COVID-19/post-COVID NCD challenges, blurring of urban-rural divide, climate, environment and social determinants of health and mental health crisis in women, she said.

When considering the long-term complications of diabetes and damages, she said, “We are not looking at women.” Raising the need to take gender into account, Dr. Usha said that the DEWI centre would address maternal health including nutrition, GDM and anaemia. It would look at vaccination, mental health, contraception and would focus on empowering women with knowledge.

Gita Arjun, director, EV Kalyani Medical Foundation, said the cheapest health tool was an “inch-tape” for waist measurement as waist obesity was dangerous for women. She advised women not to get several tests done but get their blood sugar, kidney function and haemoglobin level checked.

Nina Reddy, managing director, Savera Industries, stressed on the need for regular exercise, while Latha A. Kumaraswami, managing trustee of TANKER Foundation said that women should look after women through encouragement and support.

S. Suresh, honorary secretary, VHS, and Uma Ram, obstetrician and gynaecologist, also spoke.