Diabetes academy launches telehealth online course

CHENNAI

02 August 2021 01:31 IST

Course intended help doctors update their knowledge of telemedicine

The eighth edition of the Dr. Mohan’s International Diabetes Update was organised by Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Education Academy virtually between July 30 and August 1.

The academy is a unit of Dr. Mohan’s Group of Diabetes Institutions.

Speaking about the “Telehealth Diabetes Online Course”, which was launched in collaboration with the Telemedicine Society of India, V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Group of Diabetes Institutions, said it would be a unique course designed to help doctors have an in-depth understanding about safe and ethical telemedicine practices. “It will help in making telemedicine for diabetes care accessible even in remote parts of India,” he said.

Ranjit Unnikrishnan, member, scientific committee and vice-chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Group of Diabetes Institutions, said, “the various topics covered during the three-day deliberations included precision medicine in diabetes, newer therapies and advanced technologies in diabetes, latest in insulin pumps and continuous blood glucose monitoring, prevention and management of diabetic complications.”

The International Faculty this year included diabetes specialists and researchers and key opinion leaders on diabetes from across the world, and distinguished national faculty representing reputed institutes from all parts of India were a part of the Update.

The Update served as a forum for exchange of clinical knowledge in the field of diabetes health care and research. As many as 114 national and 13 international experts working in the field of diabetes contributing to the scientific programme participated and 75 presentations were made, said Guha Pradeepa, organising secretary and head, Research Operations, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation.