May 04, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

Former captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) M.S. Dhoni has gifted an autographed T-shirt to Ramdas, 103, a patient at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Mohan, chairman of the medical centre, acknowledged the gesture on social media, and thanked Mr. Dhoni for it.

Mr. Ramdas had expressed his support for the CSK team in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

He was overjoyed by Mr. Dhoni’s gesture, Dr. Mohan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.