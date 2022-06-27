Dhole puppies, new attraction at Vandalur zoo

They are housed in an enclosure fitted with solar fencing

Six-month-old dhole puppies housed in a newly remodelled enclosure is the new attraction at the Arignar Anna Zolological Park in Vandalur here.

The Asiatic wild dog, famously known as the dhole, is an endangered species with only about 2,000 of them in the wild. The species is distinguished by bushy tails and distinctive calls. In June 2017, the Vandalur zoo received a pair of Asiatic wild dogs from the Mysore zoo. A litter of pups was born on December 23, 2021. Now, visitors can see these six-month-old pups in the newly remodelled enclosure, said a press release.

The enclosure, equipped with rest areas, has been designed to replicate the dens, thatched rest sheds, and claying and levelling of the floor. The moat wall’s height has been raised, and solar fencing provided with two layers of security, according to the release.

Lion dies

Meanwhile, Mani, a 32-year-old lion, rescued from Kallakurichi mini zoo and housed in the Vandalur Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre since the year 2000, died on Monday, another release said.