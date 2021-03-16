Dhinakaran to launch campaign from Thiruvottiyur

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, will launch his election campaign in Thiruvottiyur, near Chennai on Tuesday.

During the period up to March 31, he will cover northern districts such as Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Tirupattur; central districts such as Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Tiruchi and Karur; western districts such as Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Erode and Coimbatore, and southern districts such as Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Sivagana and Ramanathapuram, apart from Puducherry, according to a release from the AMMK.

Another release of the AMMK announced names of candidates for 15 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry. The party’s list, issued on Friday, identified candidates for nine constituencies. The AMMK allocated four seats to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).