Dhinakaran slams move to increase charges at 24 highway toll centres

02 September 2021 01:14 IST

CHENNAI: The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday criticised the move to increase the charges at 24 highway toll centres.

In a series of tweets, he said the development had caused an additional burden to people who were yet to come out of adverse economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the Central and State governments should step in to have the hike kept in abeyance.

