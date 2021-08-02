Dhinakaran opposes eviction

CHENNAI

02 August 2021 01:24 IST

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday condemned the eviction of people in Arumbakkam in Chennai in the guise of beautification of the State capital.

In posts on social media, the former MLA asked as to who was the government trying to impress by the beautification. “This should not happen anywhere in Tamil Nadu. I urge the Chief Minister to render justice to people affected in Chennai,” Mr. Dhinakaran tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising