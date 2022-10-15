DGP visits head constable who was attacked by a criminal in Anna Nagar

The Hindu Bureau October 15, 2022 18:25 IST

Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Saturday visited a head constable, who, along with his colleague, was attacked by a wanted criminal in Anna Nagar on Friday night.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Anna Nagar, C. Vijaykumar, Mr. Babu visited head constable Nandagopal at a private hospital and enquired about his health. He instructed the officials to arrange all medical assistance to the injured for speedy recovery.

The police sources said following information on a few anti-social elements creating a ruckus near Anna Nagar, a police patrol team from J.J. Nagar reached the spot but the anti-social elements escaped. They returned after the patrol vehicle left the spot and created a ruckus again.

Two police personnel, Nandagopal and Royappan, attempted to nab 'Rowdy' Mani, 30, who hit them with a bottle and injured both. The two policemen and the public caught Mani and took him to the police station. Mani is wanted in several criminal cases in J.J. Nagar police station. He was arrested by the police. Mr. Nandagopal was admitted to a private hospital and Mr. Royappan was treated as an outpatient.

Two arrested

The Thirumangalam police have arrested two accused — M. Sundar, 25, and “Gate” alias Ajay, 22, of Padikuppam for assaulting a mechanic.

The police said the duo on Thursday attacked Rajasekar, who is a mechanic, demanding money from him.