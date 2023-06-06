ADVERTISEMENT

DGP Sylendra Babu virtually inaugurates Police Command Control and Responding Center in Vellore

June 06, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

DIG (Vellore range) M.S. Muthusamy and SP N. Manivannan at the launch of the Police Command Control and Responding Center in Vellore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu inaugurated the Police Command Control and Responding Center at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Vellore on Tuesday through video-conference.

Accompanied by N. Kannan, IGP (North zone), M.S. Muthusamy, DIG (Vellore division); N. Manivannan, Vellore SP; and K. Shankar, Additional DGP (Law & Order), monitored the movement of vehicles and people in the district, especially in key areas like Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Vellore’s Old Town and Anaicut, at the center.

“The full-fledged center will coordinate with the headquarters and field operatives, providing key instructions. It will help in assessing the ground situation during emergencies,” said Mr. Manivannan.

At present, under the Smart Cities Mission programme, Vellore Corporation has around 500 CCTV cameras to monitor various infrastructure works and civic amenities. The police have 270 cameras under the Self Sufficient Scheme. Initially, the center will monitor vehicle movement, mainly in Vellore town and border areas, through over 500 cameras. Additionally, it will monitor footage from Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras that are installed at five border check posts — Christianpet, Mutharasi Kuppam, Pathirappally, Sainagunta, and Paratharami — to monitor movement of vehicles and prevent illegal sand mining.

These cameras will capture images of vehicles and number plates, and provide live feed to the center. Each ANPR camera has 15 days of storage capacity with two cameras in each check post.

