DGP stresses on scientific approach for road safety

June 20, 2022 21:59 IST

The Director-General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, laid emphasis on adoption of scientific approach for road safety.

The Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) at IIT Madras, in collaboration with the Special Task Force on Road Safety (STF-RS) in Tamil Nadu, had organised a one-day ideation workshop on scientific enforcement.

The DGP emphasised on the importance of understanding the socio-economic burden of road crashes on the family and society due to the loss of breadwinners and young students. A scientific approach to improving road safety was the need of the hour, he said.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said there were significant opportunities to improve road safety using a process-based scientific approach. He emphasised on performing an impact assessment of initiatives in road engineering and enforcement.

Venkatesh Balasubramanian, head of CoERS, IIT Madras, said the workshop was to develop a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for a scientific approach to enforcement. While there have been several intelligent interventions that have been locally brought about, most of them have been person dependent and therefore not sustained. He said the process-focused SOPs with clarity on roles and responsibilities with adequate technological tools to support implementation were essential for road safety.