DGP Shankar Jiwal inspects flood control room, takes stock of measures

He also met the six teams of the State Disaster Response Force that are on stand-by and enquired about the various equipment they might require or use

Published - October 15, 2024 06:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal during his inspection of the State Police Flood Control Room in R.A. Puram on Tuesday.

Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal during his inspection of the State Police Flood Control Room in R.A. Puram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Director-General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal inspected the State Police Flood Control Room functioning at the Operations Headquarters in R.A. Puram on Tuesday. During the inspection, he reviewed the functioning of the control room and the various precautionary measures taken to help those affected by flooding. Mr. Jiwal directed the officials to monitor the areas receiving high and very high rainfall, areas facing waterlogging, and the status of roads that had been submerged or cut off, affecting the normal traffic movement. Later, the DGP met the six teams of the State Disaster Response Force that are on stand-by and enquired about the various equipment they might require or use. The control room will be coordinating with the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs), and all city/district police control rooms.

