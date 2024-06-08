GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DGP Shankar Jiwal conducts special grievance redressal camp for police personnel 

In this special police grievance redressal camp, both the officers received 1,016 petitions

Published - June 08, 2024 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DGP Shankar Jiwal receiving grievance petitions from police personnel at the office of Commissioner of Police in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal on Saturday held a special grievance redressal camp for police personnel in the presence of Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore at the Commissioner of Police office in Vepery.

Mr. Jiwal patiently listened to the grievances of police personnel and received petitions seeking transfer, commutation of punishment and medical assistance from the Tamil Nadu Police Benevolent Fund and directed the concerned police officers to take immediate action on the petitions.

Meanwhile Mr. Rathore informed that police officers and personnel can also meet him in person and submit their grievance petitions. In this special police grievance redressal camp, a total of 1,016 petitions were received. Kapilkumar C. Saratkar IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters (GCP) and other police officers also participated in the camp.

Mr. Jiwal gave away rewards to three Assistant Commissioners of Police, 12 Inspectors, 18 Sub Inspectors, 11 Special Sub Inspectors, 54 police personnel and two traffic wardens — totalling to 100 personnel — in appreciation for their good work. He also felicitated them and issued certificates.

