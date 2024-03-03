ADVERTISEMENT

DGP rewards two police teams from Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai

March 03, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The DGP and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal with the personnel who were felicitated. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Director-General of Police and Head of Police Force, Shankar Jiwal, on Saturday rewarded personnel of two police teams who cracked a double murder case in Villupuram, and a burglary attempt at a Cooperative Society in Tiruvannamalai.

On October 19 last year, an elderly couple — Rajan, 68, and Umadevi, 65 — were found murdered in their house at K.M.R Nagar in Valavanur in Villupuram district. The police said the couple had been staying alone as their children had moved out.

After analysing surveillance cameras and with technical assistance, the police arrested the accused S. Purushotaman, 25, the son of Saravanan, who was known to the deceased. Purushotaman, who had mounting debts, had murdered them and looted their jewellery after the couple declined to give him money. The police had also seized the jewellery from him.

On February 10 this year, there was an attempt to break open a locker at the Cooperative Society building in Modaiyur village, Polur, Tiruvannamalai. There were over ₹8-crore worth of jewellery and cash in the safe.

A special team of police personnel cracked the case, arresting Karan Bisht, 40, from Nepal, and three others from Jharkhand and Mumbai.

