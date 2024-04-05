DGP rewards head constable for nabbing crime suspects in Kancheepuram 

April 05, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal on Thursday appreciated and rewarded a head constable who nabbed two crime suspects in Kancheepuram district.

At 3 a.m. of March 31, S. Nithiyanandam, a head constable attached to Vishnukanchi police station, intercepted an autorickshaw near PSK Street Junction.

As the driver, R. Vignesh, 30, of Vandalur, and his acquaintance A. Ega alias Egambaram, 48, of Urapakkam, Chengalpattu district, failed to give convincing answers, the head constable grew suspicious. On searching the autorickshaw, the duo were found to have been in possession of a bag containing gold jewels and silver items.

Immediately, the head constable informed the Inspector of Police, Vishnukanchi police station, and a police team arrived at the spot.

An inquiry revealed that the accused had burgled 11 sovereigns of gold jewels, 679 grams of silver items, and ₹2.10 lakh in cash from the house Srinivasan, a retired tahsildar, on Anaikatti Street in Kancheepuram. Both accused were arrested and the stolen items were recovered. An inquiry revealed that Ega alias Egambaram was involved in crime cases in various police stations.