DGP rewards 3 policemen

Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy on Friday rewarded three police personnel — Aasirvatham, Gopi and Dhayanidhi — for nabbing a criminal and returning the stolen items to their original owners during Athi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram.
Since July 1, 13,000 police personnel had been attending to security duty on a rotation basis. Their job included regulating traffic, monitoring queues and facilitating the darshan in proper order and crime control round-the-clock. The three personnel who were part of the Tamil Nadu Special Police XIII Battalion were rewarded for their work.
Shankar Jiwal, Additional DGP Armed Police, Chennai, was present.
