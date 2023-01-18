HamberMenu
DGP reviews bandobust arrangements on Marina beach

Coastal Security Group had deployed ‘Marina Life Guards’ equipped with all latest equipment including drones for surveillance and drones carrying life buoys, tractors and fast moving boats 

January 18, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DGP C.Sylendra Babu reviewing bandobust arrangements on the Marina on Kaanum Pongal.  

DGP C.Sylendra Babu reviewing bandobust arrangements on the Marina on Kaanum Pongal.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, on Tuesday inspected the bandobust arrangements on Marina beach as a large number of people had gathered to celebrate Kaanum Pongal. 

The city police had made elaborate arrangements by deploying over 1,500 police personnel, including those drawn from the Mounted Horse Unit, all terrain vehicles, drones for surveillance and setting up new outposts and police booths. 

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) had also deployed ‘Marina Life Guards’ equipped with all latest equipment including drones for surveillance and drones carrying life buoys, tractors and fast moving boats. 

Mr. Sylendra Babu said, “Personnel from the special unit of CSG, one company of Tamil Nadu Special Police and volunteers from the public were deployed for bandobust. We have put in place all our apparatus to test their capability and give confidence to the public. We went around to check on how those arrangements are working.”    

Police had also deployed two jeeps to quickly move the people who were rescued from the water on the sands for medical assistance.

