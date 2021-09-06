Chennai

DGP pays homage to SI who died on duty at Secretariat

Kind gesture: DGP C. Sylendra Babu paying his respects at the sub-inspector’s residence.  

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Sunday visited the house of a sub-inspector, who died while on duty, and paid his respects.

Sub-inspector Gopinath collapsed and died while on duty at the Secretariat on Saturday. Police personnel rushed him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mr. Babu, accompanied by Additional Commissioner of Police (South) N. Kannan, visited the bereaved family at their home to express his condolences.

On Saturday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.


Sep 6, 2021

