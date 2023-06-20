HamberMenu
DGP orders auctioning of properties seized in cases of economic offences

June 20, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Tuesday reviewed the status of pending cases handled by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). He instructed the officers to take steps to return the money to the complainants after auctioning properties seized from the accused.

At police headquarters, the DGP held the review meeting with Additional Director-General of Police, EOW, Abin Dinesh Modak, Inspector-General of Police, N.Z. Asiammal and other officers of EOW.

They reviewed the status of cases relating to Arudhra Gold Trading Ltd., Hijau Associates, Elfin, Tripura Chits and Universal Trading Solutions.

The DGP sought details on the steps taken to issue red corner notices against the accused who had been hiding abroad. He instructed the officers to take steps to freeze the properties of over 2,500 people who acted as agents of those companies and to recover the money from those who received payment from those firms initially.

