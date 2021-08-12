DGP opens oxygen plant at police hospital

Medical camps will be conducted at 11 places for police

An oxygen generator plant was inaugurated at Egmore Police Hospital by Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu in the presence of Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and other officers on Wednesday.

The Police Hospital in Egmore, Chennai, is functioning with 75 beds providing basic healthcare to police in Chennai and their families.

The Rotary Club of Madras East raised ₹36.69 lakh through SBI Life CSR and had donated a 150-litre a minute oxygen generation plant.

Mr. Sylendra Babu said the police personnel played a major role along with other frontline workers during the pandemic period. While discharging their duties, the police personnel were affected with COVID-19. Over 136 police personnel lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the State and of them, 39 persons were from the city. All efforts had been taken to achieve 100% vaccination to the police personnel, he said.

Mr. Jiwal said the city police would bring a healthcare management programme for police personnel and their families. “Medical camps will be conducted at 11 places from September 4 and all family members of the police will be screened. We will compile medical records into hospital management software. Medical history and test results will be entered into it. We are going to arrange special care to those who need it,” said Mr. Jiwal.