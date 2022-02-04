DGP lauds three police personnel

The trio had fined a police officer for not wearing a mask

The Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu called three police personnel to his office and appreciated them for being polite and assertive while they handled a motorist without mask, who was later identified as a Deputy Superintendent of Police. A video of the DSP arguing with police personnel near Anna Nagar in Chennai went viral on social media. On January 13, sub-inspector Kesavan, constables — Hamsavalli and Selvam —were checking vehicles in Anna Nagar police station limits. They stopped a motorist who was riding a bike without wearing a mask and helmet. He was questioned by the police on duty on why he did not wear a mask and asked him to pay the fine.

The motorist created a scene questioning their authority to impose fine on him for not wearing a mask and seizing his vehicle. The man, who later identified himself as Sabapathy, a DSP at the police training facility in Thanjavur, was seen refusing to wear a mask and demanded to be shown the government order that empowered the police to enforce the mask rule.

Fined for violation

However, the police personnel let him go only after he paid the fine of ₹500. The police, who were on duty maintained decorum, even as the motorist instigated them. The DGP appreciated the police personnel for showing restraint while taking timely action. He rewarded them with certificates.