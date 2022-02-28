DGP Karan Singha given a farewell

Special Correspondent February 28, 2022 20:44 IST

Special Correspondent February 28, 2022 20:44 IST

Several senior officers were part of the contingent that gave a guard of honour

Several senior officers were part of the contingent that gave a guard of honour

CHENNAI The police gave a warm send off to Fire and Rescue Services Department Director Karan Singha who retired on Monday. Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu felicitated the senior IPS officer at a function held at the Rajarathinam Stadium here on Monday. Mr. Singha, who is Director-General of Police, was given a guard of honour by the police contingent in which several senior police officials, including Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, participated. DGP Braj Kishore Ravi has been appointed Director of Fire and Rescue Services Department.



Our code of editorial values