DGP joins 126-km duathlon to create cancer awareness

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu participated in the Apollo D2D Duathlon organised by the Apollo Cancer Centres and Neville Endeavours Foundation.

The duathlon saw the top police officer cycling more than 126 km along with Neville J. Billimoria, founder of D2D Marathon.

Mr. Sylendra Babu said the rising number of cases in childhood cancer has created the need for creating awareness on promoting healthy lifestyle and participating in the duathlon was for a noble cause.

Dr. Radhakrishnan Satheesan, Paediatric Surgeon and Senior Consultant of Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), flagged off the duathlon.

Harshad Reddy, Director, APCC, was present.

The funds collected from the event would be utilised for treating children with cancer.