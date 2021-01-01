DGP Jaffar Sait retires

Fire and Rescue Services Department Director M.S. Jaffar Sait retired from service on Thursday.

At Rajarathinam Stadium, the contingents of Armed Police personnel gave a guard of honour to the retiring officer.

Director General of Police and State police chief J.K. Tripathy and other top officers of the Police Department and the Fire and Rescue Services Department gave him a farewell.

Mr. Sait was posted as the DGP, Fire and Rescue Services Department, on November 3. Earlier, he served the in Civil Supplies, CB-CID. He also held the post of Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) between 2006 and 2011.