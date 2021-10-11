DGP initiates trifurcation of Chennai Commissionerate

Officers to send report on requirements of Avadi, Tambaram Commissionerates

With the State government recently appointing special officers for the proposed Tambaram and Avadi police commissionerates, the Director-General of Police (DGP) has issued modalities for trifurcation of the Greater Chennai Police.

In his instruction to Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday, the DGP said the city police, which had previously jurisdiction over 137 police taluks, would now have 104 police stations. Twenty taluk stations would form part of Avadi Commissionerate and 13 taluk stations would be under the Tambaram Commissionerate. The Avadi Commissionerate would have 25 police stations, and Tambaram, 20 taluk stations.

Twenty police stations, which previously belonged to Chennai police, would be shifted to Avadi Commissionerate. They include Avadi, Milk Colony, Red Hills, Manali, Manali New Town, Sathangadu, Ennore, Poonamallee, Nazarthpet, Muthapudupet, Pattabhiram, Ambattur, Ambattur Estate, Korattur, Thiruverkadu, SRMC, Tank Factory, Thirumullaivoyal and Thiruninravur. The Avadi Commissionerate would include Vellavedu, Sevvapet, Sholavaram, Minjur and Kattur from Tiruvallur district.

Similarly, 13 stations, which would be under the purview of Tambaram Commissionerate are Tambaram, Chromepet, Selaiyur, Chitlapakkam, Peerkankaranai, Kundrathur, Pallavaram, Sankar Nagar, Pallikaranai, Semmanchery, Kannagi Nagar and Kanathur.

In addition to the 13 stations from Chennai limits, the Tambaram Commissionerate would have four stations of Otteri, Guduvanchery, Maraimalai Nagar, Thalambur, and Kelambakkam, from Chengalpattu district and two police stations of Somangalam and Manimangalam drawn from Kancheepuram district.

The DGP has directed that the two special police officers, who would start functioning before October 30, would in consultation with Mr. Jiwal prepare a detailed proposal relating to jurisdiction of these police stations, bifurcation of any police stations to be done, strength required for Armed reserve and the necessary motor transport, along with the number of police strength of special units. The two special police officers would send details of the equipment, vehicles, furniture, accommodation and communication facilities required.