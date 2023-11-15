HamberMenu
DGP inaugurates mobile wellness unit

The DGP inaugurated a diabetes health camp for police personnel and their family members that would go on till December 1

November 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and GSK Velu, chairman and managing director, Neuberg Diagnostics, at the inauguration of Wellness on the Wheels, in DGP Headquarters, on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and GSK Velu, chairman and managing director, Neuberg Diagnostics, at the inauguration of Wellness on the Wheels, in DGP Headquarters, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurated a mobile wellness unit, WOW (Wellness on the Wheels), on Tuesday.

Launched by Neuberg Diagnostics, the mobile unit has been customised and equipped with diagnostic tools such as ECG, X-ray, pulmonary function tests, audiometry exam, eye check, blood sample collection and doctor’s consultation.

The DGP also inaugurated a diabetes health camp for police personnel and their family members that would go on till December 1 at the police quarters across Chennai city limits. He said that the screening would take place at all police housing quarters in Chennai limits where the family members would also benefit, according to a press release.

GSK Velu, chairman and managing director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said the mobile unit initiative brings comprehensive preventive health checks at the doorstep, promoting early diagnosis and well-being. It would also reach out to economically weaker and rural and remote sections in the State, the release said.

