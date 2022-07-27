Chennai

DGP inaugurates integrated control room of Avadi Police Commissionerate

DGP C. Sylendra Babu and Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore inaugurates the integrated control room and command centre in Avadi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 27, 2022 18:38 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 19:05 IST

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Wednesday inaugurated a modern integrated control and command centre of Avadi Police Commissionerate.

From the centre, the police personnel can monitor live feed of CCTVs in all the 25 police stations. This is the first time such a facility has been established, said Avadi Police Commissionerate.

A view of the integrated control room and command centre in Avadi.

Another special feature of the centre is that personnel can monitor live feed from select traffic signals. They can do live monitoring of all patrol vehicles or drones that will be used during festivals, security arrangements and events that attract high footfalls.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said the new control room was a step forward in integrating existing control rooms such as law and order, traffic and call centre. Officers can use this facility as a command centre during major disasters and festivals.

Mr. Babu lauded the personnel of Avadi Police Commissionerate for their “good work” and felicitated them with cash rewards and certificates.

