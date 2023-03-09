DGP holds meeting with top police officials on migrant workers issue

March 09, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, held a meeting on Wednesday with city police commissioners, the inspector general of police, and district superintendents of police and issued a set of guidelines for monitoring rumours and preventing panic situations arising out of false information about attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu.

The officers have been told to identify companies and factories that employ migrant labourers and take an account of their numbers, sex, age composition, and native state.

The DGP told the officers to conduct meetings with migrant workers to assure them that they were safe in Tamil Nadu. They have to nominate one person among the migrant labourers of every company or factory as a point of contact between the SHO (Station House Officer) and them. The helpline number of the city or district should be shared with them. This person should also be added to the WhatsApp group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day and night patrols should be carried out in the areas where they work and live. The inspectors are told to patrol the areas near the wine shops to prevent any drunken brawl involving migrant labourers. They should advise the migrant labourers not to post or share any alarming material on social media without verifying the facts and sensitise the workers against spreading rumours.

Any complaints received at police stations from migrant labourers should be acted upon immediately. The matter should also be brought to the attention of the SPs or deputy commissioner. If there are any hospital intimation from the migrant labourers, it should be brought to their attention immediately.

The DGP said the unit officers should give immediate counters to the fake videos or fake news in Hindi on social media accounts as soon as possible.

Nodal team formed

Avinash Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Administration; Abhishek Dixit, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Headquarters; Harsh Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Traffic, Chennai North; Adarsh Pachera, Superintendent of Police, Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell; and D. Shanmugapriya, SP NRI Cell, are part of this nodal team which was formed on Wednesday. The team will liaise with agencies from other States with regard to the issues related to false propaganda and rumours, said the DGP. The following mobile numbers are allotted to the team: 9498111191, 9498181455.