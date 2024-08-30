GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DGP felicitates special police team for cracking house break-in, robbery case 

Published - August 30, 2024 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal on Thursday appreciated a special team of police personnel from Kanniyakumari district for their efficient work in the detection of a house break-in and robbery case, and felicitated them with certificates.

According to police, unidentified persons forcibly entered the house of one Aarthi Mohandoss at Veyannur, falling under the Thiruvattar Police Station limits in Kanniyakumari district, at 1 a.m. on July 18. They assaulted the occupants with an iron rod, severely injuring them, and threatened them with a knife. Subsequently, they stole 78 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house.

The police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Aarthi. A special team was formed to nab the culprits, and an intensive search was launched. On August 23, it apprehended three suspects — Manukonda, alias Anilkumar, 34, of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh; R. Parthiban, 23, of Virudhunagar district; and V. Subramani, 30 of Tiruppur district — near Panamkala.

