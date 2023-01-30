DGP expresses displeasure over lethargic attitude of SP 

January 30, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated January 31, 2023 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Director General of Police (DGP), C. Sylendra Babu, has expressed his displeasure over the lethargic attitude of a Superintendent of Police (SP) of a district in Tamil Nadu.

In a memorandum circulated to all SPs, Commissioners and Inspector Generals of Police, the DGP, without naming the SP of the district concerned, said a newly-married woman was recently abducted and her husband from another community, was assaulted. Even though a complaint was lodged at the jurisdictional police station, the inspector did not take any action.

Mr. Babu said the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the district had sought the permission of the SP thrice, to register a case, but permission was granted only after the video of the abduction was widely shared in the media.

“Such a lethargic and callous attitude of this Superintendent of Police is viewed with displeasure. His inaction in a sensitive issue has brought serious embarrassment to the Police Department”, said Mr. Babu.

The DGP, therefore, instructed all unit officers to be sensitive in handling such serious cases in their limits and take immediate action.

The permission of SPs is not necessary to register an FIR in a kidnapping incident. The SP should never be a hurdle to setting the criminal law in motion in his/her district on any complaint of cognisable offence, the DGP stressed.