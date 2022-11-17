DGP dines with prisoners in Puzhal

Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
Amaraesh Pujari, who recently took over as Director-General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), on Thursday dined with inmates of Central Prison, Puzhal, as part of an exercise to familiarise himself with the conditions prevailing inside the prison.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mr. Pujari said: “I am committed to bring reforms so that prisons should be correctional homes instead of merely functioning as cells for incarceration of criminals.” He interacted with the prisoners. The DGP inspected the kitchen, hospital, and the places where the prisoners work. Mr. Pujari said he would be visiting all prisons in the State.
ADVERTISEMENT