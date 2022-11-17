DGP dines with prisoners in Puzhal

November 17, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Amaraesh Pujari, who recently took over as Director-General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), on Thursday dined with inmates of Central Prison, Puzhal, as part of an exercise to familiarise himself with the conditions prevailing inside the prison.

Mr. Pujari said: “I am committed to bring reforms so that prisons should be correctional homes instead of merely functioning as cells for incarceration of criminals.” He interacted with the prisoners. The DGP inspected the kitchen, hospital, and the places where the prisoners work. Mr. Pujari said he would be visiting all prisons in the State.