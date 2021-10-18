DGP cycles to Tiruvallur for inspection

CHENNAI

18 October 2021 03:55 IST

Director General of Police Sylendra Babu cycled to Tiruvallur from the city and inspected the Tiruvallur taluk police station and the all-women police station.

He also interacted with personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services.

During the inspection, he sought explanation from the police personnel on safety of arms, maintenance of records, lock room and pending cases.

Later, Mr. Babu went to the police quarters located nearby and listened to the grievances of family members of personnel staying there.

On October 3, he cycled to the Chengalpattu town police station and interacted with the police personnel there.