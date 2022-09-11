DGP comes first in shooting competitions

220 officers from many zones, Greater Chennai city police and other units took part

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 11, 2022 01:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DGP Sylendra Babu came first in the senior officers’ category, scoring 395 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has bagged top honours in the overall championships in senior officers' category in a shooting competition for police officers.

The State-level police shooting competition-2022 was held for police officers and other personnel at Othivakkam firing range in Chengalpattu district from Thursday to Saturday. As many as 220 personnel from eight teams of north, south, central zones, Greater Chennai city police and other units participated. Armed Police bagged top honours in overall championship in the competitions, held for personnel.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Sylendra Babu scored 395 points. Superintendent of Police R. Thirunavakarasu came second with 393 points. Additional Director General of Police/Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj and Additional Director General of Police, Crime, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal came third and fourth respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app