DGP comes first in shooting competitions

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has bagged top honours in the overall championships in senior officers' category in a shooting competition for police officers.

The State-level police shooting competition-2022 was held for police officers and other personnel at Othivakkam firing range in Chengalpattu district from Thursday to Saturday. As many as 220 personnel from eight teams of north, south, central zones, Greater Chennai city police and other units participated. Armed Police bagged top honours in overall championship in the competitions, held for personnel.

Mr. Sylendra Babu scored 395 points. Superintendent of Police R. Thirunavakarasu came second with 393 points. Additional Director General of Police/Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj and Additional Director General of Police, Crime, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal came third and fourth respectively.


