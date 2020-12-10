DGP apprises HC of cases booked against anti-CAA protesters, ‘Vel Yatra’ participants

The Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court of criminal cases booked against those who had indulged in unauthorised protests in public places against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act early this year, and those who had taken out a ‘Vel Yatra’ recently in violation of COVID-19 safety norms.

A status report filed on behalf of the DGP before Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha, said 1,241 cases had been booked across the State against those who had indulged in authorised protests and agitations in 786 places between February 14 and 26 demanding the repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Similarly, 135 cases had been registered against those who indulged in unlawful activities in connection with the ‘Vel Yatra’, taken out at the instance of BJP State president L. Murugan. The government had banned such processions, and the High Court too had desisted from issuing a direction to the police to grant permission for it, the report stated.

In a separate status report, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermenpet, said around 10,000 people belonging to various Muslim organisations and parties had gathered without permission on Wallajah Road, on February 19, following a call given to lay siege to the Secretariat as part of a series of protests against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

The Triplicane police had registered a case in connection with the protest and the investigation was under progress, identifying the participants through photographs, he said. The court was also told that as many as 397 cases were booked by the Greater Chennai police alone in connection with the anti-CAA protests, and the investigation had been completed in some cases.

Status reports were filed following a contempt of court petition moved against police officials for having allegedly failed to prevent anti-CAA protests held on February 19.