DGE effects change in timings

Following a directive from the Madras High Court, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that the remaining board examinations for Class XII will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m.

Plus Two students will attend the Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography exams today.

Several teachers’ associations have been demanding that the public exams be postponed, citing concerns about the number of students congregating to write the exams. The School Education Department said arrangements had been made for students to wash their hands and use hand sanitisers, and the classrooms where the exams would be conducted were being disinfected.

Students will be given time from 10.30 a.m. to 10.40 a.m. to read the question paper, and another five minutes for the verification of particulars.

For the candidates who have been granted extra time, the exam will go on till 2.45 p.m.

District-level education officials have been asked to provide instructions to all teachers at exam centres accordingly. They have further been asked to coordinate with headmasters in case any student needs access to transport to reach the examination centre.