DGCA holds inspection at Chennai airport to gauge adherence to COVID-19 protocols

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation conducted an inspection on Monday to check if passengers inside the Chennai airport were wearing masks.
Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the authorities wanted to inspect the entry point, check-in counters, security check area and the seating space prior to boarding. “Majority of the passengers are wearing masks when they enter but after they finish the security check and wait for boarding, we notice there are a few who remove their masks for various reasons. We constantly urge them to continue keeping them on,” an official said.
The AAI said they had also conducted awareness campaigns thrice to persuade passengers to always wear masks while at the airport and aircraft.
This comes following a circular issued by the DGCA two days ago where they noted some passengers did not follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing from entering the terminal till arriving in the destination.
The circular noted that the CISF and police personnel deployed at the airport should ensure that passengers do not enter the terminal without masks. “On board the aircraft, if any passenger does not adhere to wearing a mask properly even after repeated warnings, they should be deboarded, if need be, before departure,” the circular stated.
