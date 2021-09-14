Deworming exercise begins in State

The Health Department plans to distribute deworming tablets to 2.26 crore children aged one to 19 years and 54,67,069 women (excluding pregnant and lactating women) aged 20 to 30 years as part of observing deworming week.

According to a press release, every year, National Deworming Day is observed on February 10 and August 10. This year, due to COVID-19, the State is conducting camps in two rounds from September 13 to 27 (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday), observing it as deworming week. The first round that started on Monday will go on till September 18, while the second round will be from September 20 to 25. A special camp to cover children who were missed will be held on September 27.

For this, arrangements were made to organise special camps at anganwadi centres, health sub-centres and primary health centres, government and government aided schools and college as per the requirement to distribute chewable Albendazole tablets. While half tablet will be given for children aged one to two years, the remaining persons — children aged above two to 19 years and women aged 20 to 30 years — will be given one tablet.

A total of 54,439 persons, including anganwadi workers, health department workers, those undergoing training for auxiliary nurse midwife, health inspector trainees and Accredited Social Health Activists were involved in these camps, the release said.