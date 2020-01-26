Devoting Saturday mornings for clean-up

Residents of Avadi have added one more activity to their Saturday morning routines. Elders and students alike are seen plogging at various places during the morning hours.

To create awareness about a clean neighbourhood, the Avadi Corporation started a plogging drive a few weeks ago, in its 48 wards.

Avadi Corporation officials said participants are given tools and gloves to collect trash from road corners and vacant spaces during the two-and-a-half-hour-long programme in the morning. The aim is to spread awareness about discarding waste in bins and avoiding littering in public spaces.

“We want to involve people in the cleanliness drive and avoid littering as a habit in the long run. Such activities will help maintain garbage-free neighbourhoods,” said an official.

On Saturday, college students joined residents in the plogging event, and collected trash at 24 locations, including Ashok Niranjan Nagar, Paruthipattu and Kannigapuram. Residents of Saraswathy Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, said several elderly persons who go for morning walks also joined the event.

Residents learn about the event through residents’ welfare associations and sanitary inspectors.

On an average, the Avadi Corporation generates 90 tonnes of garbage every day. It has achieved 85-90% source segregation so far, said officials.

Avadi Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said one official is deputed for two wards. A minimum of three tonnes of garbage is collected through the initiative every week. Small plastic materials contribute to a majority of the trash collected.

Garbage collected is taken to 17 micro-compost centres, and 50% recyclable waste is sold and revenue shared among the workers. “The remaining non-saleable plastic will be transported to cement industries. This exercise has also helped in the elimination of dengue-breeding sources. We spend ₹40 lakh a month on dengue-prevention activities,” he said.

On Republic day, there are also plans to train 100 students, representing their schools as brand ambassadors, for a clean city. The students will in turn create awareness in their schools.