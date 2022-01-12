Devotees won’t be allowed inside Triplicane Parthasarathy temple on Vaikunda Ekadasi night

They can have darshan from 6.15 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday; children, aged people advised not to come

The Greater Chennai City Police has said devotees would not be allowed inside Sri Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane from Wednesday night to Thursday morning to witness the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

The annual festival in Parthasarathy temple is one of the major events in the city. Normally people across the city and other places used to gather and queue up in the night ahead of the festival.

This time, the Chennai City Police has made elaborate arrangements in association with the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and others in view of COVID-19 restrictions in place. The City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has issued a set of guidelines in this regard.

Devotees will not be allowed from 10 p.m. on Wednesday till 6 a.m. on Thursday to enter the temple.However, they can have darshan from 6.15 a.m. till 8 p.m. on Thursday duly following COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.

The HR & CE Department has made arrangements to telecast live the festival on television and YouTube. People without masks will not be permitted . Devotees have been advised to maintain physical distance while standing in queue.

Those above 65 years and people who have co- morbidities such as high blood pressure, sugar and cardiac problems, pregnant women, and children below 10 years have been advised not to come for darshan.

Protocols such as hand sanitation, temperature checks will be followed.

However, devotees will not be allowed to have darshan from January 14 to January 18.