Devotees will not be allowed at Vadapalani temple kumbabhishekam

CHENNAI

23 January 2022 02:11 IST

Proceedings to be shown live on temple’s YouTube channel today: Sekarbabu

In view of the COIVD- 19 restrictions, devotees will not be allowed to participate in the kumbabhishekam of the Vadapalani Andavar temple in the city on Sunday.

“The kumbabhishekams of 50 temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department would be performed on Sunday. However, members of the public would not be allowed to attend the proceedings physically,” said Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the Vadapalani temple, he said that devotees can watch the proceedings on the temple’s YouTube channel.

The main kudamuzhukku would be performed from 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Silver vel presented

Devotees can visit the temple from Monday to Thursday, he added.

The Minister accepted a Vel made of silver at a cost of ₹21 lakh, two lamps at a cost of ₹5 lakh and a prabhai at a cost of ₹5 lakh presented by donors to the temple.

The pujas can be watched live on https://www.youtube.com /channel/UCntBdqxaQ9v9Qr7saUmXq0g.