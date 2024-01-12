ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees of Pamban Swamigal want ward at RGGGH named after him

January 12, 2024 03:54 am | Updated 04:01 am IST - CHENNAI

On Thursday, a group of devotees visited the RGGGH to pray. However, since the stone and picture were locked, they chanted the Shanmuga Kavacham near the rubble of the building in which the Swamigal had been housed during his stay

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees of Pamban Swamigal chanting Shanmuga Kavacham near the debris of the block in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to mark the 100th year of the Saint having a vision of Lord Muruga when he was admitted in the hospital. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

For the past several decades, the month of Margazhi has been a special one for devotees of Pamban Swamigal. It was on the Pradhamai day (day after Amavasya) during the waxing of the moon that the Saint had a vision of Lord Muruga. 

Pragatheeswaran, a devotee, said every year on that day they visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where the Saint had been admitted for treatment for a fracture.

“On December 12, 1923 a horse cart had hit him and caused the injury. The doctors who examined him had said that his leg would have to be amputated since he was too old for the bone to regenerate. But with his devotees chanting Shanmuga Kavacham, he had a vision of the Lord on January 6, 1924 and his injury was healed,” he explained. 

To mark the day, the Swamigal whose samadhi is in a Mutt in Thiruvanmiyur, organised the Mayura Vahana Sevana for six years, which is being observed in various temples even today.

On Thursday, Pragatheeswaran was part of a group of devotees who visited the RGGGH to pray. However, since the stone and picture were locked, they chanted the Shanmuga Kavacham near the rubble of the building in which the Swamigal had been housed during his stay. 

“We want the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to name a ward after the Swamigal and also build a prayer room that can be used by people of all religions in his name. The Swamigal did not differentiate between religions. He only said religions were like rivers, all running to the same ocean,” said Valli, a devotee. 

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu, who visited the Pamban Swami Mutt, which is under the purview of the department, released a book to mark the occasion. 

